Is Your TV Letting You Down This Summer? Best Upgrades to Buy This Akshaya Tritiya |

An outdated TV can make every movie, match, and show feel like a compromise. Here are the best TV upgrades to buy this Akshaya Tritiya with Bajaj Finserv.

Every summer, Indians spend more time indoors, streaming shows, watching IPL matches, and catching up on movies with family. But if your TV is more than four or five years old, it may be letting you down in ways you have stopped noticing. A washed-out picture, poor sound, an outdated smart platform, or a screen that simply feels too small for the room. This Akshaya Tritiya is the right time to change that. A new smart TV with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a modern streaming platform does not just improve picture quality, it transforms the way your entire home feels.

This Akshaya Tritiya, you can purchase your desired TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

Signs your TV needs an upgrade

Not sure if your current TV is due for a replacement? Here are the most common signs it is time to upgrade:

 Poor picture quality in bright rooms: Older LED panels struggle with brightness and contrast. Modern QLED and OLED TVs handle bright rooms significantly better, with deeper blacks and sharper highlights.

 No 4K or HDR support: If your TV does not support 4K Ultra HD or HDR, you are missing the full picture quality that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar now deliver as standard.

 Outdated smart platform: Older smart TVs run slow, unsupported systems that no longer receive app updates. A new TV with Android TV, Tizen, or Fire TV gives you a faster, more reliable streaming experience.

 Screen size feels too small: A 32 or 40-inch screen that felt adequate a few years ago may no longer do justice to a large living room or an immersive IPL viewing experience.

 Poor audio quality: Newer models come with Dolby Atmos support and better speaker configurations for a more cinematic experience.

How to choose the right TV upgrade

Before shortlisting a model, here are the key factors worth checking:

 Screen size and viewing distance: A 43-inch TV suits rooms with a viewing distance of 4.5 to 6.5 feet. A 55-inch TV is ideal for 5.5 to 8 feet. For larger rooms above 8 feet, a 65-inch or above model is the right choice.

 Display technology: LED TVs are affordable and bright. QLED TVs deliver richer colours and better contrast. OLED TVs offer the best picture quality with perfect blacks and wide viewing angles.

 Resolution: 4K Ultra HD is the standard for any new TV purchase in 2026. Pair it with Dolby Vision for the best picture quality on supported content.

 Smart platform: Look for Android TV, Tizen, or Fire TV for the broadest app compatibility and voice assistant support.

 Audio: Dolby Atmos support and higher speaker wattage deliver a noticeably better sound experience for movies and live sports.

Best TVs to upgrade to this Akshaya Tritiya

Here are the best TV models available right now, across screen sizes, display technologies, and budgets:

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on top TV brands

Bajaj Finserv partner stores are running brand-level deals that make upgrading even more affordable this Akshaya Tritiya. Here are the brand-specific offers available right now:

Brand EMI starting from Max tenure Discount Price range

LG Rs. 1,287/month 18 months Up to 50% off Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 3,04,000

Sony Rs. 720/month 16 months Up to 50% off Rs. 11,000 – Rs. 3,03,000

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

Why buy a new TV with Bajaj Finserv this Akshaya Tritiya?

Upgrading to a new TV is a meaningful home investment, and with Bajaj Finserv, bringing one home does not have to strain your finances.

Here is how to make the purchase simple and affordable:

 Browse and compare online: Explore TV models on Bajaj Mall and compare screen size, display technology, and key features before visiting a store.

 Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.

 Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 1 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

 Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.

 Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Whether you are looking for the best 4K TV under Rs. 50,000, a QLED TV for a large living room, or a premium OLED TV for a cinematic home theatre experience, Bajaj Finserv makes bringing one home this Akshaya Tritiya simple and affordable.