Is Sterlite management appeasing the locals by setting up biodiversity park?

Even as the Supreme Court is seized of the controversy-ridden closure of its plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, Vedanta group-owned Sterlite Copper has set up a Biodiversity Park at its campus in the port town.

The park is based on the theme of International Biodiversity Day 2023 – From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity.

The inaugural event saw participation by local leaders.

The company has collaborated with global experts to design and implement the park’s infrastructure and restoration programmes.

The Biodiversity Park will span over 32 acres of lush greenery, providing a sanctuary for various flora and fauna indigenous to the area. It is also focused on conserving “Big leaf mahagony” trees that support climate change action by emitting Di methyl sulphide in the atmosphere. “The Biodiversity Park will become the pride of Thoothukudi district and Tamil Nadu,” the company said.

Ms. Sumathi A, Chief Operating Officer, Sterlite Copper, said that the park would also serve as an educational and recreational hub, offering a host of engaging activities for visitors. “Nature trails, guided tours, and interactive workshops will be organised to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation, environmental sustainability, and the importance of responsible copper smelting practices,” she added.

Sterlite, it may be recalled, is engaged in a legal battle in the wake of the State Government-ordered closure of its copper smelter plant following the killing of 13 people in a police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors in the vicinity of the plant premises five years ago. They were protesting against the expansion of the Sterlite copper plant, citing environmental concerns.