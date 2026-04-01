IREDA Reports ₹51,883 Crore Loan Sanctions Growth in FY26, Expands Renewable Financing Book

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) reported provisional loan sanctions of Rupees 51,883 crore for FY 2025-26. |

SUMMARY

New Delhi: India’s state-run renewable energy financier closed FY26 on a strong note, reflecting rising demand for clean energy funding as the country accelerates its transition toward sustainable power.

IREDA reported loan sanctions of Rs 51,883 crore for FY26, reflecting a 9 percent increase over Rs 47,453 crore in the previous year. The steady rise indicates sustained project approvals across renewable energy segments, as financing demand continues to expand alongside India’s clean energy ambitions.

Loan disbursements climbed to Rs 34,946 crore, up 16 percent from Rs 30,169 crore in FY25. This faster growth in disbursements compared to sanctions suggests improved execution and faster project funding cycles, supporting on-ground progress in renewable energy capacity addition.

The company’s outstanding loan book reached Rs 93,075 crore at the end of March 31, 2026, marking a 22 percent increase from Rs 76,282 crore a year earlier. This sharp expansion highlights IREDA’s growing role as a key financing institution in India’s renewable energy ecosystem.

The performance reflects broader momentum in renewable energy investments, with increased financial support aligning with policy focus on clean energy expansion. As a government-backed entity, IREDA continues to play a central role in channeling funds into projects that support energy transition and infrastructure development. IREDA’s FY26 performance underscores its expanding financing footprint, with consistent growth across key metrics positioning it to support India’s accelerating renewable energy transition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.