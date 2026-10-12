IRCON Bags ₹862.46 Crore Railway Contract, East Central Railway Awards Major Track Expansion Project

IRCON secures a Rs 862.46 crore East Central Railway contract for track construction under the Son Nagar-Andal project. |

Mumbai: IRCON International Limited has secured a railway infrastructure contract worth Rs 862.46 crore from East Central Railway for track construction and related works under the Son Nagar-Andal railway expansion project.

The government-owned railway infrastructure company informed the stock exchanges on October 12, 2026, that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the project.

Rs 862.46 Crore Contract Details

The contract has been awarded by East Central Railway's Construction Organisation, headquartered in Patna, Bihar.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract covers the supply of railway ballast, permanent way materials, track laying, linking and other associated infrastructure works.

According to the regulatory filing, the total contract value stands at Rs 862,45,93,012.51, equivalent to approximately Rs 862.46 crore.

Railway Sections Covered

The project involves railway infrastructure works across two important sections under East Central Railway.

These include the Gomoh-Koderma section, covering railway kilometres 300.15 to 393.68 under the Dhanbad Division, and the Gaya-Son Nagar section, covering kilometres 475.200 to 542.075 under the DDU Division.

The works are designed for a 32.5-tonne axle load, supporting railway infrastructure capable of handling heavier loads.

Project Completion Timeline

IRCON is required to execute the contract within 365 days, according to the company's exchange disclosure.

The project forms part of the construction of the third and fourth railway lines under the Son Nagar-Andal project.

Additional work includes supplying permanent way materials at Gaya under the supervision of railway construction authorities.

Company Clarifies Related-Party Status

IRCON confirmed that the contract was awarded by a domestic entity and involves domestic infrastructure development.

The company also clarified that its promoter group and associated companies have no interest in the organisation awarding the contract.

Further, the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order adds to IRCON's railway infrastructure project portfolio, strengthening its presence in railway construction and track development.

Disclaimer: This article is based on IRCON's October 12, 2026, exchange filing and is intended solely for general informational purposes only.