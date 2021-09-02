IRB Infrastructure Developers wins highways project order in Tamil Nadu

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Thursday said the company has won the bid for the construction of six lanes of 20 km Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair stretch on the upcoming Chittoor-Thachur Highways in Tamil Nadu at a cost outlay of Rs 909 crore.

The company in a statement said the project is under Package-IV and is a part of India's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Upon award of this project, the company's order book will stand at Rs 14,189 crores, IRB Infrastructure added.

According to the company statement, the concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years operations and maintenance rights thereafter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:34 PM IST