Iran Refuses Strait Of Hormuz Reopening, Demands US Meet Conditions Before Talks Resume

Iran has ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the earlier negotiation framework with the United States unless Washington fulfils Tehran’s conditions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Ghalibaf said Iran had communicated its demands to the US through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until those conditions were addressed.

"Our messages and conditions have been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries... And until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of a return to the previous negotiation framework or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Ghalibaf said.

Strait of Hormuz emerges as key flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments, has become a major point of concern during the ongoing US-Iran confrontation. Any restrictions on movement through the waterway could affect international trade and oil supplies.

Ghalibaf’s comments came after Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any fresh US military action would trigger attacks on American bases and interests in the region.

"Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration," the statement said.

Iran also warned regional nations against supporting any US military operations, saying such assistance would make them participants in any action against Tehran.

US continues maritime enforcement

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said its forces had redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce Washington’s naval blockade on Iranian maritime traffic.

"A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of consequences if Tehran does not change its approach, while also indicating openness to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The developments come as global leaders gather for the UN General Assembly, where the escalating US-Iran tensions and wider West Asia situation are expected to remain major issues.