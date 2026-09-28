Iran Completes Chabahar-Zahedan Railway, Boosting India’s Connectivity To Afghanistan And Central Asia

Iran has completed construction of the 730-km Chabahar-Zahedan railway line, a development expected to strengthen India’s access to Afghanistan, Central Asia and parts of Russia through Iranian territory.

The railway project, which has been under development for several years, is expected to begin full operations within three to four months after Iranian authorities complete final safety inspections, according to reports.

The rail corridor connects Chabahar, located on Iran’s southeastern coast, with Zahedan near the Afghanistan border. The route includes 33 stations, 39 tunnels and 201 bridges, creating an additional transport link for landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian nations to access maritime routes through the Indian Ocean.

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Railway link strengthens Chabahar connectivity

The completion of the railway comes as India and Iran continue discussions over New Delhi’s participation in the Chabahar Port project.

The issue was reportedly discussed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

In May 2024, India Ports Global Limited and Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation signed a 10-year agreement for the development and operation of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port. India later completed its $120-million financial commitment under the agreement.

The Chabahar project has faced challenges due to changes in US sanctions policies. Washington withdrew a sanctions exemption for the project in September 2025 before providing India with a conditional waiver that expired on April 26, 2026. New Delhi has said it continues discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding the issue.

India continues talks on Chabahar operations

India is also exploring possible arrangements for the future management of Chabahar Port. Under discussions, an Iranian local ports authority could oversee operations, while legal provisions may allow operational rights to return to India if US sanctions restrictions are removed.

The Chabahar-Zahedan railway is expected to support regional trade routes by connecting Iran’s port infrastructure with neighbouring countries.

For India, the project is viewed as an important link for improving access to Central Asian markets and strengthening alternative transport corridors.