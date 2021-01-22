Ipsita Das joins Moët Hennessy as Managing Director in India

Moet Hennessy India, part of the French luxury chain LVMH, has announced the appointment of Ipsita Das as Managing Director, India. Das has expertise in Mobility Solutions, P&L management, Operations, Product and Strategic Partnerships. Ipsita brings over 14 years of experience and prior to joining Moet Hennessy, she has worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com in various roles in commercial, operations and general management. She is an alumni of St. Stephens College Delhi and Indian School of Business. At Moet Hennessy India, she is tasked with driving strategic initiatives to grow and strengthen the business of the company’s brands in the Indian market.