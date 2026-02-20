IPO Update: Gaudium IVF And Women Health Raises ₹49.5 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Public Issue

Gaudium IVF and Women Health secures strong anchor investor backing ahead of its upcoming IPO launch | Representational Image

New Delhi, Feb 19: Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to a circular uploaded on BSE's website, the anchor investors are — MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund.

Gaudium IVF has allocated 62,65,860 shares to these investors at Rs 79 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 49.5 crore, as per the circular.

IPO details

The company's Rs 165 crore IPO will open for subscription on February 20 and conclude on February 24. With this, Gaudium IVF will become the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 75–79 per share, valuing the company at Rs 575 crore.

The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to establish 19 new IVF centres across India, along with payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Expansion plans and financials

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. The company operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, enabling it to reach a wide patient base.

According to the draft papers, Gaudium IVF plans to expand into underserved regions by providing affordable IVF services, leveraging the brand recognition associated with its founder.

Financially, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 70.72 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 19.13 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24, revenue was Rs 47.89 crore, with a PAT of Rs 10.31 crore.

In July, Indira IVF Hospital Ltd confidentially filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.

According to the Infomerics Research report, the broader Indian IVF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent, expanding from USD 1.32 billion in 2024 to USD 4.54 billion by 2034, presenting significant growth potential for players like Gaudium IVF.

Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on February 27.

