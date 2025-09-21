IPO Tsunami Next Week? 27+ Companies Ready To Raise ₹6,300 Crore!

File Image |

Mumbai: The primary market is set for a massive surge next week, with over 27 mainboard and SME companies launching their IPOs. The issue sizes range from Rs 18 crore to over Rs 1,200 crore, totaling more than Rs 6,300 crore in capital-raising plans.

Mainboard IPO Lineup

Major companies from the mainboard segment are entering the market. Atlanta Electricals will launch a Rs 687 crore IPO on September 22, with a price band of Rs 718 to Rs 754. Motilal Oswal is supporting the issue, and institutional interest is strong.

Jain Resource Recycling, Chennai-based in recycling and raw material recovery, plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore. Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers will launch a Rs 745 crore IPO on September 23, while Seshaasai Technologies will attract investors with an Rs 813 crore IPO.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research aims to raise Rs 450 crore at a price band of Rs 846–Rs 890, and Solarworld Energy Solutions will launch a Rs 490 crore issue the same day. Ganesh Consumer Products opens a Rs 408 crore IPO on September 22, and Jinkushal Industries brings a Rs 116 crore issue from September 25.

SME Segment Also Active

The SME segment is seeing a flurry of IPOs between September 23 and 26. DSM Fresh Foods will open a Rs 59 crore issue on September 26. Other companies such as Bhavik Enterprises, Chatterbox Technology, and Telje Projects will launch from September 25.

On September 24, Praruh Technologies, Guru Nanak Agriculture India, Riddhi Display Equipments, Justo Realfintech, and Systematic Industries will open their IPOs. September 23 will see Ecoline Exim, NSB BPO Solutions, Matrix Geo Solutions, True Colors, Aptus Pharma, and Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations testing investor interest.

On September 22, Solvex Edibles and Prime Cable Industry will open their SME IPOs for subscription.

Investor Sentiment Amid Market Volatility

This IPO rush comes at a time when the secondary market is volatile. However, investor enthusiasm for new listings remains strong. According to Grey Market Premium (GMP), major issues like Jain Resource Recycling are seeing strong response, while many SME IPOs are currently trading flat.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should consult a certified financial advisor before participating. IPO details are subject to change and market risks apply.