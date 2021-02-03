iPhones’ cheaper range: iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12S Pro may start from Rs 35,000

Apple will be rolling out iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 12S Pro soon. It is reported that iPhone SE 3 will be priced at USD 499 (around Rs 36,400). Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 3 price in India is expected to be less than Rs 35,000.

With iPhone SE being assembled in India, the cost of these phones are expected to be lower compared to other markets. These phones are rumoured to be 5G enabled as well.

In the case of iPhone SE 3 specifications, according to trak.in , it will have a 5.4-inch LCD panel. The rear camera is expected to come with a 12-megapixel resolution sensor along with an f/1.6 lens. It is expected to be powered by Apple A14 Bionic SoC with 4GB of RAM and 4G connectivity. The model will most likely have 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

By April 2021, iPhone SE 3 may hit the market.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12S Pro is expected to offer the 6.1-inch OLED display and in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor along with Face ID. It may offer 5G and Wi-FI 6E support. Other features include Apple A15 Bionic chipset and improved ultra-wide-angle lenses.