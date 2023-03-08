iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus get a shiny new Yellow colour | Twitter

Cupertino-based tech giant expanding the available options launches a new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The pre-orders for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India will begin from Friday and the devices will be available from March 14.

This new colour will not be available in the Pro models and will be an addition to the midnight, starlight, purple, red and blue colours.

The company has also announced four new colours for its silicone cases for all the iPhone 14 models. These silicone cases in Olive, Canary Yellow, Sky and Iris will be sold for $49 each.

Cost of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow variant

The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options with yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus will be between Rs 79,900 and 89,900 respectively.

When can you buy the new yellow colour variant?

The new yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order from March 10, 6:30 pm IST for customers in India, Australia, China, Canada, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan and over 60 other nations and regions.

Feature of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras with the addition of a 12-megapixel camera sensor in the front. The phone also has a A15 Bionic chip which includes 5-core GPU and 6-core CPU and safety features like Emergency SOS and Collision Detection. Both the phones also have a tough Ceramic Shield front shell and an outstanding battery life, with the iPhone 14 Plus having the longest battery life of any iPhone.

While iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display.