IOC pays Rs 2,424 cr as dividend tranche to govt

The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as a dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividends from central public sector enterprises.

Government has received Rs 2424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche. pic.twitter.com/Lq2tpuAN6z — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) November 25, 2021

''Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche,'' Pandey tweeted.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:55 PM IST