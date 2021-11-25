e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 11 croreMaharashtra: Schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen from December 1
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:55 PM IST

IOC pays Rs 2,424 cr as dividend tranche to govt

Agencies
The IOC project will have five centres of excellence and the total R&D headcount will double to 1,000 by the end of 2023, it said/ Representational image |

The IOC project will have five centres of excellence and the total R&D headcount will double to 1,000 by the end of 2023, it said/ Representational image |

Advertisement

The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as a dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividends from central public sector enterprises.

''Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche,'' Pandey tweeted.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:55 PM IST
Advertisement