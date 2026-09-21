IOC Clears ₹2,448.70 Crore Gas Pipeline, 424.65-Km Route To Link Kochi And Thoothukudi

IOC approves Rs 2,448.70 crore for a 424.65-km Kochi-Thoothukudi gas pipeline. | File Image

Mumbai: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has approved an investment of Rs 2,448.70 crore to develop the Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi Natural Gas Pipeline, strengthening gas infrastructure across southern India.

The state-owned energy major informed the stock exchanges that its board cleared the proposal at a meeting held on September 21, 2026. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Pipeline To Span 424.65 Km

The proposed pipeline will run for 424.65 kilometres from Kochi in Kerala to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, passing through the Kanyakumari region. It will be laid, built and operated by Indian Oil.

According to the exchange filing , the system will have a total transportation capacity of 6.84 million metric standard cubic metres per day. This capacity is expected to facilitate the movement of natural gas across industrial and consumption centres along the route.

Common Carrier Capacity Reserved

At least 1.71 million metric standard cubic metres per day of the pipeline’s capacity will be available as common carrier capacity. This would allow eligible third parties to use part of the network in line with the applicable regulatory framework.

The provision can support broader access to gas infrastructure and encourage greater participation by suppliers and consumers. It may also improve fuel availability for industries and other users situated near the proposed corridor.

Board Clears Investment

Indian Oil said its board meeting began at 11 am and concluded at 1.15 pm. The company did not provide a project completion timeline, financing plan or expected commissioning date in the filing.

The approval marks an important step in the project’s development. Once implemented, the pipeline could expand natural gas connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu while supporting India’s effort to increase the share of gas in its energy mix.

The investment remains subject to statutory clearances and other implementation requirements, where applicable.

Further details on execution, approvals and construction schedules are expected as the project progresses.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information disclosed by Indian Oil Corporation in its September 21, 2026 exchange filing.