Investcorp leads Rs 130 cr investment in V-Ensure

Investcorp, alternative investment firm, today announced its investment in V-Ensure Pharma Technologies (“V-Ensure”), in a transaction valued at Rs 130 crore (approximately $17.5 million). The round was led by Investcorp along with participation from Asia-based private investment firm, Tanas Capital. This marks Investcorp’s third healthcare investment in India and its first in the pharmaceutical sector.

This investment will fund V-Ensure’s objective of pursuing growth opportunities across North America, Europe and other global markets for the development and launch of its products.

Satyanarayana Vemula, CEO of V-Ensure, said, “With the backing of Investcorp’s experienced team and global network, we believe that we will be well positioned to significantly accelerate our growth.”

Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity, Investcorp India, said, “As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future. Investcorp’s global presence and knowledge will potentially help V-Ensure as they look to establish their presence directly in the US market. We look forward to this partnership and supporting the company in scaling its operations, both in India and globally, drawing upon our global mid-market expertise.”

Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is a leading developer of specialty pharmaceutical formulations focused on complex generics for regulated markets. The company’s core competence lies in development of complex molecules for regulated markets without infringing on any existing patents. It does so by leveraging its superior knowledge of formulation technologies. It also specializes in developing the right strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of these molecules by managing all the necessary processes and documentation required by the regulator, end to end.

V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for more than 45 clients across Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil.

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer & retail, and technology sectors. Its investments over the last four years include Nephroplus, Wingreens, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, FreshToHome, Zolostays, InCred, Citykart, ASG Eye Hospital, Unilog, Xpressbees, and Safari Industries.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:54 AM IST