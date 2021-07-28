Invest in Bajaj Finance FD from the comfort of your home

Investors seeking stability and growth of their capital can consider investing in a fixed deposit. Fixed deposits are sound investment instruments that give guaranteed returns. However, fixed income instruments generally yield lower returns. Thus, it is important to look for credible issuers who offer high interest rates. With Bajaj Finance, you can earn some of the highest Fixed Deposit interest rates in the country that accelerate your returns.

Opening a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance is simple. To provide ease of investment, Bajaj Finance allows you to invest online and start an FD from the comfort of your home or workplace. So, you can book an FD immediately and in a hassle-free way, with the end to end transaction being online and completely paperless. Existing customers need not submit any documents either, which makes building your wealth via an FD easy and fast.

Here's why investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit would be a smart choice:

Attractive and assured returns

Bajaj Finance online FD offers some of the most lucrative FD interest rates in the market. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.25% rate benefit over and above the base rates. An additional 0.10% benefit can be accrued if the investor decides to invest online. A 0.10% rate benefit can prove to be valuable especially if the money is parked for a longer tenor.

Convenient online process

Why wait in long queues and undertake lengthy documentation procedures when you can get instant acknowledgement virtually. With Bajaj Finance online FD, you simply need to visit the online FD form, verify your details, enter investment details and pay through Net Banking or UPI. Upon successful payment, you’ll receive an acknowledgement regarding the same, and you also receive a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) with details regarding your investment. As a non-senior citizen applying online, you can also benefit from an additional 0.10% rate benefit.

The tabular representation below compares the maturity amounts the investor will accrue for an FD of Rs. 40,00,000 and 50,00,000 for different tenors invested via online and offline mediums.