Interim Report On Air India Crash In Works As Anniversary Nears

An interim report on the Air India plane crash is being prepared by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) as the first anniversary of the accident approaches.

The report is expected to provide preliminary findings from the investigation into the crash, which had raised serious concerns about aviation safety and operational procedures, according to a report by Reuters.

Investigators have been analysing flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder information, along with maintenance records, pilot actions, technical systems, and communication logs related to the accident.

The interim report is likely to outline the sequence of events leading to the crash and may identify possible contributing factors.

However, the final conclusions and recommendations are expected to come later after the investigation is fully completed.

The crash had triggered multiple reviews within India’s aviation sector, including inspections of aircraft maintenance standards, crew training procedures, and airline safety systems.

The AAIB has reportedly worked with several domestic and international aviation experts during the investigation process.

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Aircraft manufacturers and engine makers have also been involved in providing technical assistance.

The report may also include safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.

Such recommendations are usually shared with airlines, regulators, and aviation operators even before the final investigation report is released.

The incident had drawn significant public attention because of the scale of the crash and its impact on passengers and the aviation industry.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had earlier intensified safety oversight measures after the accident.