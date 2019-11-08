Interested in buying stake in IndiGo, not Air India: Qatar Airways

Mumbai: Qatar Airways currently has no plans to participate in Air India's upcoming divestment process, however, the Doha-based airline evinced interest in buying a stake in budget passenger carrier IndiGo.

According to Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, the Doha-based airline is interested in investing in IndiGo, but will wait till the time the issues between the budget carrier's promoters are resolved. He was speaking at an event here to mark the one-way codeshare agreement between Qatar Airways and IndiGo.

When asked, whether Qatar Airways will be interested in participating in Air India's upcoming divestment process, Al Baker replied: "We are not interested in Air India. We are only interested in IndiGo."

Al Baker's remarks comes as IndiGo and Qatar Airways entered into a one-way codeshare agreement.

In aviation parlance, a codeshare agreement allows two airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Accordingly, the one-way codeshare deal between the two carriers will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.