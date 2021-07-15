Intellect Design's promoter Arun Jain, daughter pay Rs 1.76 cr as settlement fee to SEBI in alleged insider trading case

Intellect Design Arena Ltd's promoter Arun Jain and his daughter Aarushi Jain have settled with Sebi an alleged insider trading case after paying Rs 1.76 crore collectively.

Arun Jain paid Rs 1.35 crore towards settlement charges, while Aarushi Jain paid Rs 40.93 lakh, which included Rs 22.31 lakh as settlement amount, Rs 13.68 lakh as disgorgement of alleged ill-gotten gains along with interest of Rs 4.84 lakh, Sebi said in a settlement order.

The order comes after the duo had filed separate settlement applications with Sebi proposing to settle the case "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order".

"Pending enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults ...are settled qua the applicants (Jains)," the order passed on Wednesday noted.