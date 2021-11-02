Intel partners with Glance; to showcase latest processor on smartphone lock screens

Glance, Southeast Asia’s lock screen content platforms, has announced its partnership with Intel to launch an innovative campaign for the latter’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Glance’s platform available on smartphone lock screens.

The objective of the campaign is to drive home the uniqueness of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and to reach out to people actively looking for PCs, in an engaging manner.

“Brands are increasingly looking for newer, faster and innovative ways of reaching their consumers. We are excited to have partnered with Intel for the launch of their 11th Gen Intel Core processor, contributing to their business success, and look forward to working with them on many more such campaigns in the future,” said Devika Sharma, Director - Sales, Glance.

Glance launched Glance LIVE, a live content streaming service on smartphone lock screens. It aims to bring users the best of live content from some of India’s top content partners, across categories like entertainment, sports, current affairs, gaming, music, and commerce.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:54 AM IST