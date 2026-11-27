Representational Image

Instant personal loan disbursals facilitated by Paisabazaar registered 32% year-on-year growth during the 2026 festive season, highlighting sustained demand for digitally accessible credit amid increased household expenditure.

According to a report by Business Standard, the platform's analysis, covering more than 800 Indian cities and towns, compared borrowing trends between August and October 2026 with the corresponding period of 2025.

Borrowers Aged 46-55 Drive Personal Loan Growth, Maharashtra Leads Disbursals

Consumers aged 46-55 recorded a sharp 70% year-on-year increase in loan disbursals, with their contribution to overall disbursals rising from 13% to 19%.

Borrowers aged 36-45 remained the largest customer segment, accounting for 40% of disbursals. Consumers aged 25-35 contributed 36%, registering annual growth of 20%.

The findings indicate increasing adoption of digital borrowing platforms among middle-aged consumers.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh collectively accounted for more than a third of Paisabazaar's overall disbursals, recording annual growth of 31%, 57% and 40%, respectively.

Other states and territories among the top 10 markets included Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

As per the report, Paisabazaar Chief Executive Officer Santosh Agarwal attributed the growth to the increasing convenience of accessing credit through digital platforms, which enable eligible borrowers to compare offers from multiple lenders and complete online applications.

Bank Personal Loan Growth Accelerates As Digital Lending Adoption Expands

According to the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) November 2026 Market Pulse report, based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, bank personal loans grew 17.3% year-on-year in September 2026, against 11.5% a year earlier.

Outstanding personal loans stood at ₹72.9 lakh crore in August 2026, reflecting annual growth of 16.9%, supported by housing, vehicle and gold jewellery loans, among other categories.

The banking sector's outstanding loan figures are not directly comparable with individual lending platforms' disbursal data.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!