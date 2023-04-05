Instagram Down: Photo-sharing app suffers global outage, including India after latest update | Image credit: Google

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, has suffered a global outage, including in India, on 5th April 2023. The app was not working for many users, and they reported issues with the application crashing. The users also claimed that the latest update was causing the application to crash.

What Happened?

The exact cause of the outage is not known yet, but many users reported issues with the app not loading and crashing when they tried to use it. The outage seems to have affected both the app and the website.

Users' Reaction

Users took to social media to report the issue and express their frustration. Many people shared screenshots of error messages and complained about not being able to access their accounts. Some users also reported that they were unable to upload new posts.

What Instagram Had to Say

Instagram has not yet released an official statement on the outage. However, the company's Twitter account acknowledged the issue and stated that they were working on a fix.