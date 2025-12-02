Insolation Energy's Arm Green Energy Secures Orders Worth ₹516.05 Crore For The Supply Of Solar PV Modules

File Image |

New Delhi: Insolation Energy on Tuesday said its arm Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd has secured orders worth Rs 516.05 crore for the supply of Solar PV Modules.According to a regulatory filing, Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded a purchase order aggregating to Rs 357 crore, for the supply of Solar PV Module N Type Topcon by a 'well-known' IPP (independent power producer).

It further stated that Insolation Green Energy has also been awarded a purchase order aggregating to Rs 159.05 crore, for the supply of Solar PV Modules by various companies for their projects under the PM KUSUM scheme at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh.The combined addition to the company's revenue from these two purchase orders will be Rs 516.05 crore, it stated.

