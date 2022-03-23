Innovana Thinklabs introduces menstrual leave policy



Software company in Jaipur, Innovana Thinklabs has announced a period leave policy for its female employees who struggle on their days of period.

Effective from April 1, 2022, all menstruating employees of Innovana would be able to avail of one day of ‘period leave’ per month.

In a company where every 1 in 4 employees is a female, Innovana Thinklabs believes that there should not be any shame or stigma attached to taking a day off when you are experiencing menstrual difficulties. Understanding and accepting the fact that females and males are born with varied biological realities, this initiative is focused on overcoming the workplace taboo, it said in a press statement.

Chairman and MD Chandan Garg said in a statement, “I would like to introduce a culture that acknowledges equity at work and celebrates womanhood by bringing forward “Period Leave” in Innovana Thinklabs. Under this policy, all the female employees can avail of one leave per month, no questions asked. As a diverse organization, it is really important for all of us to acknowledge and accept the biological differences and ensure that our employees are working with their full potential.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:39 AM IST