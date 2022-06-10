InnoPack Pharma Confex takes Indian pharma packaging to the next level

CPhI Conferences’ 11th Annual Innopack Pharma Confex presented by West Pharmaceutical Services commenced today with the focus on strengthening the pharmaceutical packaging industry. The two-day pharma confex (9th and 10th June 2022) held at the Sahara Star, Mumbai was marked by the presence of key dignitaries including Dr. Hemant G Koshia, Commissioner, Food & Drugs Control Administration, Gujarat State, INDIA; CG Bart de Jong, Consulate General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands; K. G. Ananthakrishnan, Director General, OPPI; AVPS Chakravarthi Global Ambassador, WPO; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Ranjith Paul, Group Director, Informa Markets in India. The show, which has emerged as one of India’s largest pharma packaging industry events, is recognized as a flagship event of the packaging sector in India by relevant associations and the industry at large.

The first day of the Innopack Pharma Confex, highlighted that innovation and sustainability are the need of the hour for the development of the Pharma packaging industry. With an excellent year on year offering to the Pharma Packaging industry, there was consistency in terms of participation with over 40 exhibitors, 40 speakers & trainers, at the Confex and over 100 nominations for the awards. The event witnessed the presence of various Policy Makers, Industry Captains from Associations, and the participation of leaders from top pharma and biopharma companies. Some of the key delegates include representations from companies such as Aurobindo, Dr. Reddy’s. Zydus, Piramal, Wockhardt, Glenmark, Cipla, GSK, Alembic Pharma, Reliance Lifesciences, Macleods Pharma, Sanofi, Indoco Remedies, and J&J, among others.

Speaking on the occasion of the 11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The pharmaceutical industry anticipates lucrative growth with the development of various drugs and medication, wherein it will obviously give a boost to the packaging industry. The government reforms and surge in demand have kept the pharmaceutical packaging industry on a strong growth trajectory. The pharmaceutical packaging market valued at $1.4 Bn is expected to grow at a rate of 8.10% CAGR during 2022-2027 and 7.54% CAGR till 2030 and reach the market size of $3 Bn. Innopack Pharma Confex is an important platform for the pharma packaging industry of the Indian sub-continent as a sourcing ground for the Pharma industry’s packaging requirements.”

“Nowadays, the modern-day healthcare professional and individual customer demand convenient as well as sustainable product and packaging. Curated with the theme ‘Innovation and Sustainability Paving the Way Forward’, the 11th Annual Innopack Pharma Confex speaks about the latest information on ground-breaking research, trends, regulations update, display of innovations and addressed solutions to sustainability challenges”, he further added.

The Indian pharmaceutical export till January 2021 stood at around US$ 20.14 Bn and India’s pharmaceutical market value size in 2020 was around US$ 130 Bn. The government is also spending an ample amount on the healthcare sector, propelling the growth of the Indian pharmaceutical packaging market. There is positive sentiment and business confidence amongst the stakeholders with the introduction of various schemes and rebates by the government to encourage domestic manufacturing and achieve an Atmanirbhar Bharat. In line with the government’s vision and growing pharmaceutical industry, the show offered a unique combination of an exhibition floor, semi-scientific conferences and a dedicated spotlight for innovations allowing the pharma packaging fraternity to discover the latest trends and revolutionary technologies transforming the packaging industry and giving it a strong push to reach US $3 Bn by 2030. It also included Packaging Workshops, a Packaging Leaders Round Table session, a start-up zone and the most celebrated 7th edition of the India Packaging Awards.