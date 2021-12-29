Innerwear firm Bummer raises Rs 75 lakhs on Shark Tank India’s latest season

Bummer, an Indian comfort wear brand, announced that it has raised Rs 75 lakhs on Shark Tank India’s latest season. Judges of Shark Tank India panel, Aman Gupta – Founder, Boat Electronics, and Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, invested against a total equity of 7.5 percent. This comes as the second round of funding for the brand, after it bagged $180K funding from the Singapore-based BeeNext.

Sulay Lavsi, Founder – Bummer, said, “The funding and recognition from Shark Tank India’s veterans comes at an exciting time as we seek to expand our markets to embrace more millennials and strengthen our backend logistics and delivery capabilities. The funding will be used to offer a wider variety of products and further build our team. The funding comes at a time when we seek to deepen our commitment sustainability to deliver eco-conscious products in keeping with millennial aspirations”.

Shark Tank Investor, Aman Gupta, Founder, Boat Electronics, said, “We were impressed by Sulay's drive and vision to disrupt the millennial-focussed innerwear market.”

Bummer is an Ahmedabad-based innerwear company, focussed on delivering eco-friendly, sustainability focussed and high quality products for both genders, it said in a press statement. The company’s products, targeted at millennials, are made exclusively from micromodal fibres and the softest material known to mankind, with each pair weighing less than 60 gm.

