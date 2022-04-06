InMobi, Anzu announce in-game ad partnership for Asia-Pacific region

InMobi, provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, today announced a partnership with Anzu.io, advanced in-game advertising solution. The move means InMobi can now provide its advertisers with direct access to Anzu’s premium mobile programmatic inventory across the globe, in addition to first-look access to in-game mobile supply in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Anzu’s in-game advertising solution allows programmatic advertisers to run their banner and video ads via blended yet highly viewable IAB-compliant ad formats that sit on 3D objects like roadside billboards, stadium banners, and buildings. The ads are designed to complement the gameplay, respecting gamers, and in many cases, making the gameplay experience more realistic, it said in a press statement.

“I’m excited that this partnership with InMobi will help many more APAC advertisers experience the huge opportunity that in-game advertising presents, '' says Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder and CEO, Anzu. “InMobi’s expertise and vast advertiser network, combined with their knowledge of the APAC landscape, will help supercharge our solution within this market. There are more gamers in APAC than anywhere else in the world, and our solution will help brands to reach them in a non-disruptive, brand-safe way that compliments the gaming experience.”

“The biggest advantage of the preferred partnership across Asia-Pacific between InMobi and Anzu is that allows our clients can now seamlessly connect with gamers through blended, non-disruptive ads,” says Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at InMobi. “With new features and the goal to drive connections between consumers and brands with Anzu’s premium technology, this partnership will benefit all parties including advertisers and publishers.”

In addition, game developers partnering with InMobi will be able to take advantage of all the benefits that using Anzu’s SDK presents, which is already used by leading game developers including Ubisoft, MyGames, and Sir Studios, to monetize their titles with in-game ads that open up new reliable revenue streams, complement the gameplay, and work alongside other monetization models and solutions.

Ms. Ly, Commercialization Manager for Amanotes, one of South East Asia’s most popular mobile publishers, said: “We have two main goals, to continually improve the user experience and grow our business. Ensuring we keep an equal balance between both can be challenging. Anzu allows us to accomplish both these goals simultaneously.”

In India, gaming app consumption has doubled year over year, signaling notable shifts in normalizing and embracing gaming with everyday life. The mobile-first region holds a strong preference for smartphone gaming—with on-the-go convenience and entertainment – leading to a population of 400 million mobile gamers and expected to grow to 650 million by 2025. Given how metaverse developments are on the rise in the region along with its flourishing communities, gaming provides a clear, accessible gateway to the metaverse for marketers to effectively reach their audiences, the statement added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:18 AM IST