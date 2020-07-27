Infrastructure push can reignite economic growth: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments. The infrastructure space, he said, could act as a force multiplier for the economy, adding that a big push to certain targeted mega projects can "reignite" the economic growth.

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened up new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the sector is emerging as a bright spot and "fortune is shifting in favour of the farm sector in the economy". He noted that 1 per cent increase in global value chain participation can boost per capita income level of a country by more than 1 per cent.