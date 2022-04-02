Infosys to shut down operations in Russia: Report

Is Infosys shutting down its Russia operations? Multiple news reports in the UK has said that the IT major is planning to shut down its operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine,

Citing an Infosys insider, UK's The Guardian reported the corporation was “urgently" shutting its Russian operation and “relocating" its employees to other nations.

“Sources told the BBC that the company was trying to find replacement roles abroad for staff employed in Moscow,” the BBC said.

Rishi Sunak, UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer came under fire after he made a statement urging firms to be very careful about their investments in Russia whether they are aiding the Putin regime.

The UK MP has come under criticism over his wife Akshata Murty’s shareholding in Infosys. Akshata Murty is Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murty's daughter.

According to news reports Akshata holds around 0.90 percent stake in the company.

Infosys has denied having any active business relationships in Russia with any local enterprises. In a statement last month, the IT major said:

“Infosys has a small team based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises. A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity, is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed USD 1 million towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine.”

UK Chanceller speaks of 'pride' in Narayana Murty

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has spoken about his “enormous pride and admiration” for everything his father-in-law, Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy, has achieved, PTI said.

The Indian-origin finance minister, who is married to Murthy’s daughter Akshata, was speaking in reference to recent attacks on his wife and her family over the continued presence of Infosys in Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I think it's totally fine for people to take shots at me. It's fair game. I'm the one sitting here and that's what I signed up for," Sunak told the BBC’s ‘Newscast’ podcast on Thursday.

"It's very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife, and you know, beyond that actually, with regard to my father-in-law, for whom I have nothing but enormous pride and admiration for everything that he's achieved. And no amount of attempted smearing is going to make me change that because he's wonderful and has achieved a huge amount, as I said, I’m enormously proud of him," he said.

Sunak, who as Chancellor has issued a call for all UK companies to “think very carefully” about any investments in Russia over the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, has previously said on the issue that the operations of individual companies was a matter for them.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:07 PM IST