Infosys Springboard Collaborates with Adobe Training to Transform Digital Workforce of the Future | File photo

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on today announced its collaboration with Adobe to transform the digital workforce through Infosys’ online learning platform, Infosys Springboard, under its Tech for Good charter. Both organizations will aim to create over 10,000 new Adobe certified experts globally by 2025.

The Infosys will help reskill and bridge the skill gap of aspirants by enabling free access to advanced digital learning content offered by Adobe on Infosys Springboard through this engagement.

The collaboration will help deliver corporate learning experiences available on any device and create a pool of upskilled, aspiring professionals.

To succeed in today’s digital economy, it is imperative that businesses focus on ensuring the ongoing readiness and success of their most important asset, their own people. Scalable training can help bridge the tech talent gap, and our collaboration with Infosys will empower the future workforce to upskill their digital proficiencies using Infosys Springboard, said Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

Infosys aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India by 2025 through the Infosys Springboard program, through it its ESG Vision 2030. Since its launch, Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 5 million registered users in India.