Infosys named fastest-growing IT Services brand in world; among top 25 brands across sectors globally

Infosys today announced that it has been recognized as the fastest-growing IT services brand, by Brand Finance, the global brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2022 report. The brand valuation records a quantum leap in brand growth for Infosys, marked by 52 percent increase in its brand value year on year, and over 80 percent since 2020, positioning it among the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally.

“Our clients have rapidly scaled their digital adoption in the last two years and have reposed tremendous trust and confidence in our ability to help them transform,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. “Our employees have responded with extraordinary efforts that take advantage of our differentiated digital and cloud capabilities to speed up and scale innovations that help our clients remain competitive in a changing economic and business environment. This has triggered a virtuous cycle that has firmly consolidated Infosys’ brand position as the industry’s preferred digital transformation partner,” he added.

David Haigh, Chairman & CEO, Brand Finance, said, “Infosys has shown impressive growth this year, making it the fastest-growing IT services brand of 2022, thanks to its commitment to clients and focus on innovation. While the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the necessity of a digital transition across the globe, Infosys stepped up to the challenge, resulting in its monumental 80 percent leap in brand value over the course of the past two years. Also looking into the future, Infosys is a brand to watch and one that can be expected to see continued brand value growth in the years to come.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:26 AM IST