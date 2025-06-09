 Infosys Introduces New Reward Scheme For Employees, ₹700 Cash Reward For Taking Interviews
Infosys has introduced a new policy offering Rs 700 per interview to employees involved in lateral hiring. This move aims to boost employee participation in recruitment after low salary hikes and reduced performance bonuses.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Infosys, one of India’s top IT companies, has launched a new reward scheme for its employees. Under this scheme, any employee who conducts an interview for new hires will receive a cash reward of Rs 700 per interview.

This is the first time such an initiative has been introduced by Infosys. The goal is to encourage more employees to participate in the recruitment process.

What’s Special About the Scheme?

For every interview taken, employees will earn 700 points, which is equal to Rs 700 in cash.

The scheme is effective from January 1, 2025, meaning interviews conducted in the past 5 months are also eligible.

It is mainly designed for senior employees involved in lateral hiring (hiring experienced professionals).

Who Can Benefit?

Only employees who conduct interviews will receive the reward.

Members of the HR and Talent Acquisition teams are excluded from this program.

If the interview is cancelled or the candidate doesn’t show up, no reward will be given.

What Was the Previous System?

Earlier, there was no cash incentive for conducting interviews.

If employees took interviews on weekends, they were given compensatory leave instead.

This new cash reward aims to boost the morale of mid-level leaders and team managers to help bring in better talent.

Employee Disappointment & CEO Salary Hike

Many employees were recently disappointed with their low salary hikes (5–8 per cent) and smaller bonuses for the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary was increased by 22 percent, taking his annual package to Rs 80.62 crore.

He also received 3,82,071 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).

This contrast has caused some frustration among employees, but the new reward scheme is seen as a small positive step.

Infosys has started a cash reward program offering Rs 700 for each interview conducted by eligible employees. This aims to increase employee involvement in hiring and boost morale after low salary hikes and bonuses.

