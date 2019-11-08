Infosys hires PwC to probe whistleblower allegations

Mumbai: IT major Infosys, has hired auditing firmPricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to probe two whistle-blower complaints alleging financial malfeasance against chief executive Salil Parekh and finance chief Nilanjan Roy, according to a leading media house.

The Begaluru based company had hired law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) to look into the legal side of the complaint and has also roped in internal auditor Ernst and Young to probe its revenue recognition practices.

According to the media house, the decision to hire PwC came after the board decided to carry out an investigation independent of E&Y and Shardul Amarchand for a fresh set of eyes to take a look.

Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that the speculations seemed to be aimed at tarnishing the image of respected individuals.