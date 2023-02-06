Infosys conducts buyback of 11,83,500 shares for Rs 1,571.27 each

According to an exchange filing, Indian tech major Infosys has bought back 11,83,500 of its shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,571.27 per unit.

After this purchase, the total number of shares acquired by Infosys through buybacks stands at 5,77,62,000.

