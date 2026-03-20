Infosys Completes Incorporation Of Australian Step-Down Subsidiary On March 19, 2026

nfosys Limited has completed the incorporation of a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Enterprise Business Services Pty. Ltd. |

Bengaluru: Expanding its global footprint, Infosys has quietly set up a new subsidiary in Australia, signaling continued focus on strengthening its international delivery and services network.

Infosys confirmed it has incorporated Infosys Enterprise Business Services Pty. Ltd as a step-down wholly owned subsidiary. The entity, established on March 19, 2026, is fully owned through Infosys Singapore Pte. Ltd, giving the parent indirect 100 percent control. With a modest share capital of AUD 10, the move appears structured for strategic positioning rather than immediate scale.

The filing clarifies that the new subsidiary sits within Infosys’ existing corporate structure as a step-down unit. Since the incorporation does not involve acquisition, considerations such as transaction value, approvals, or timelines were marked as not applicable. The company also noted that this is not a related-party transaction, reinforcing its internal expansion approach.

The subsidiary will operate in the information technology and IT-enabled services segment, aligning directly with Infosys’ core business. While no specific business objectives were disclosed, the nature of the incorporation suggests a platform for future service delivery, client engagement, or regional operations in Australia.

Australia remains a key market for global IT services firms, and this move positions Infosys to deepen its presence in the region. By setting up a locally incorporated entity, the company may gain operational flexibility and closer proximity to clients, supporting long-term growth ambitions without immediate financial outlay.

Infosys’ latest step reflects a steady, structured approach to international expansion, using subsidiaries to build regional capabilities while maintaining centralized control.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.