Infosys collaborates with Telenor; to transform its finance, supply chain operations

Infosys today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor’s wholly-owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, to successfully transform its finance and supply chain operations.

Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor Norway on this ERP transformation program for its innovative and standardized solutions, reusable assets, skilled talent pool, and ability to accelerate solution deployment, said in a press statement.

In collaboration with Telenor Norway’s Business & IT teams, Infosys has implemented a future-proof, standardized Oracle Cloud ERP solution to help migrate from a legacy ERP system to enhance business agility and operational efficiency, the statement said.

The solution has been implemented across 10 Telenor entities in a record time of 9 months including modules like R2R (Record to Report), A2R (Acquire to Retire), P2P (Procure to Pay), O2C (Order to Cash) etc.

Commenting on the successful ERP implementation, Terje Borge, CFO, Telenor Norway, said, “Telenor Norway needs to continuously raise the bar in its operational performance to serve as the trusted digital partner for its consumer and enterprise customers. IT as a business enabler plays a critical role in this objective. The ERP transformation program is one of the steps in making Telenor agile and efficient.”

Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway, said, “The critical elements of our success have been collaboration, following standard processes and operating with a strong One team culture throughout the project. Infosys brought domain experience, the right skills and competent resources to help deliver this transformation.”

Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, “In the post-COVID era, telcos are emerging as the preferred digital service providers for subscribers. The ERP platform developed jointly by Telenor and Infosys enables Telenor Norway to drive operational excellence, which ultimately translates into a superior customer experience.”

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:12 PM IST