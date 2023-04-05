Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide information services | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has extended its collaboration with LexisNexis, a data and analytics company, to provide end-to-end information services across their range of content, enterprise, and product applications.

Through this engagement, Infosys will provide LexisNexis, end-to-end strategic IT services across multiple business domains that include their global content systems, global business systems and product development. These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernization, and content modernization.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also provide strategic consultancy for LexisNexis’ downstream, discretionary, and strategic spends. Building further on its 15-year long relationship, Infosys will help ensure continued delivery excellence, while enabling LexisNexis to seamlessly meet expected cost optimization goals and business outcomes.

Jeff Reihl, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis, said, “Our longstanding association with the highly experienced Infosys team has shown excellent results. We at LexisNexis aim to deliver the best content, enterprise, and product application services in the market and we firmly believe that by leveraging Infosys for its downstream, discretionary, and strategic programs, will be in our best interest and we are excited to further expand our relationship with Infosys.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, “Our relationship with LexisNexis spans over 15 years, and this new long-term agreement is testament to our great collaboration, delivering true value during that time. Over the coming years, we will continue to bring together industry leading digital capabilities across enterprise applications, content systems, cloud, advanced AI, and talent to continue delivering excellence that reflects the everchanging dynamics of this industry. With a focus on delivering greater innovation and seamless experiences, we look forward to supporting LexisNexis retain and excel its position as a market leader.”