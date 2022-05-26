Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay soars 43% touches Rs 71.02 cr: Report

As Infosys' CEO, Salil Parekh is entitled to 1, 88,452 restricted stock units (RSUs) in 2022. / Salil Parekh/Representative image |

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s compensation has shot up by 43 percent to Rs 71.02 crore per annum, making him one of the highest paid executives in India, according to news reports.

Parekh’s paycheck comprises a base salary of Rs 5.69 crore, retirement benefits worth Rs 38 lakh, total fixed salary of Rs 6.07 crore, variable pay worth Rs 12.62 crore and stock options worth Rs 52.33 crore. A

As Infosys' CEO, Parekh is entitled to 1, 88,452 restricted stock units (RSUs) in 2022.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of India’s IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services, drew a pay package of Rs 25.76 crore in 2021-21.

The salary announcement comes days after Infosys reappointed Salil Parekh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five more years, from July 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027.

