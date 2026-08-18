InfinityDAO Eyes US$1 Billion Insurance Cover, IDL Ecosystem Targets Stronger Risk Protection

Mumbai/London: InfinityDAO, the AI-driven decentralised finance ecosystem behind the IDL token, is moving towards securing insurance protection of up to USD1 billion to strengthen risk management and stakeholder protection.

The proposed programme is being arranged through a UK-based specialist crypto insurance syndicate. Final issuance of the policy, coverage limits, underwriting conditions and exclusions will depend on the terms agreed with the insurer.

Five Risk Areas

The proposed insurance programme is designed to provide protection across five key areas — token default, platform default, crime and digital asset theft, directors and officers liability, and wider ecosystem risks.

Token default cover would protect against specified insured events affecting IDL, while platform default protection would apply to defined failures involving the InfinityDAO ecosystem.

Crime and digital asset theft insurance is intended to cover certain theft, cyber-related losses and unauthorised removal of assets, subject to the final policy wording.

Directors and officers insurance would provide protection to eligible management personnel against covered liability claims, including certain situations arising during financial distress or insolvency.

Polygon Network

InfinityDAO operates IDL, its utility and ecosystem token, on the Polygon blockchain. The project describes its system as an AI-driven economic framework designed to manage token emissions, liquidity and long-term sustainability.

Its architecture includes five modules — Quantum Emission Matrix, Flux Liquidity Shield, Velocity Recycle Core, HyperGuard Lock and Infinity Sustainability Protocol.

These systems are designed to assess factors including staking activity, liquidity concentration, treasury reserves and reward-to-emission dynamics.

Insurance Push

The proposed insurance cover is aimed at adding an external layer of risk protection alongside InfinityDAO's blockchain-based controls.

However, the insurance would not guarantee IDL's market price, investment returns, liquidity or redemption value. Any protection would be limited to risks specifically included in the final insurance contract.

InfinityDAO also claims that completing the programme could place IDL among a small group of digital assets with substantial dedicated insurance protection. Its claim that IDL could become the world's 14th such insured token remains subject to independent verification.

If successfully underwritten and confirmed, the US$1 billion programme could mark a major risk-management milestone for the InfinityDAO ecosystem.