Industrialist Anand Mahindra congratulates Lenna Nair for her new role as Chanel's CEO

Following the appointment of Leena Nair as the new CEO of Chanel, a French luxury fashion house, congratulatory messages continue pouring in for the Chanel's Global CEO.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today congratulated Nair for bagging the Chief Executive role. She is the recent Indian-origin person to head a global company, who are the helm of international organisations, including Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and more recently Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal.

Nair, 52, was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever - a position she resigned from to join the iconic luxury group.

"So it's not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that's catching the 'good virus' of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud," Mr Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Only last month, when Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter, after Jack Dorsey stepped down, the Mahindra group chief had termed the phenomenon as the "Indian CEO virus".

"This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India. It's the Indian CEO Virus... No vaccine against it," Anand Mahindra had tweeted.

Rupa Dash, Co-Founder & CEO Dash Global Media, and also the CEO of World Woman Foundation also took it to Twitter to congratulate Leena Nair.

Leena Nair is not a part of the Paris fashion scene and is being hailed as a "serial glass-ceiling breaker", according to media reports.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also tweeted, "India is proud of you".

Several noted brands including also congratulated Nair in their own way.

Dairy manufacturer Amul honoured the new Chanel's CEO by sharing a glimpse of their new banner in their social media page. With a wordplay on the luxury brand, the brand congratulated Nair for (Chanel)ising her talent.

E-commerce major Snapdeal also wrote, "Adoring the Chanel office now with Indian Pride."

Thrilled by Nair grabbing the crown, hotel chain Treebo Hotels tweeted,"Guess going Indian is the fashion of the week!"

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:21 PM IST