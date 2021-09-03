IndusInd Bank installs rooftop solar panels at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Navi Mumbai

IndusInd Bank installed rooftop solar panels at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital located at Kharghar, in Navi Mumbai on September 3. The installation is a large scale grid solar Photovoltaic system that will generate nearly 300 kilowatt peak (kwp) of energy, thereby reducing carbon emission by over 340 Metric Tonnes. Moreover, it will help the Hospital save nearly Rs. 60 lakh, annually towards energy consumption, which will then be used to facilitate cardiac surgeries of 40 children suffering from congenital heart diseases, free of cost, it said in a press statement.

The installation was inaugurated by C. Sreenivas, Chairman, Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust and Mrs. Roopa Satish, Head - Corporate & Investment Banking, CSR & Sustainable Banking, IndusInd Bank, in the presence of senior officials from the Bank as well as the trusts. Former Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar, one of the trustees of the hospital, attended the inauguration ceremony through a virtual platform.

Speaking about the initiative, Roopa Satish, Head - Corporate & Investment Banking, CSR & Sustainable Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “The installation of solar panels at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital reaffirms our commitment towards helping the hospital reduce its carbon footprint significantly on one hand, while also facilitating surgeries for children with cardiac ailments on the other.”.

The solar panel installation is part of IndusInd Bank’s CSR initiative – ‘Institutions on Solar’, in collaboration with the Centre for Environmental Research and Education (CERE) as its implementing partner.

Under this programme, the Bank has successfully completed roof top solar installations across 14 schools/institutions during FY20. These installations are estimated to generate solar power of 69 lakh units over a period of 25 years, resulting in annual savings of Rs.6 crores, and a reduction of carbon emission totaling to 5600 Metric Tonnes.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:27 PM IST