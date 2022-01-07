IndusInd Bank closes first set of structured derivative transactions

IndusInd Bank has announced the closure of its first set of structured derivative transactions with its corporate clients in India after the Reserve Bank of India permitted complex derivative products with effect from January 3, 2022.

The Bank undertook Swaption and Forex Barrier Options trades with a large corporate client and a large diamond client. The hedges were for Forex and Interest Rate risk management by the clients.

Speaking about the development, Siddharth Banerjee, Head – Global Markets Group, IndusInd Bank said, “The RBI has revised the extant derivatives guidelines with the objective of promoting efficient access to derivatives while ensuring high standards of governance. This is a step in the right direction and will deepen Indian financial markets. Bank treasuries will play an active role in ensuring governance and in educating clients on the use for structured products as a risk management strategy. Going forward, we anticipate the demand for structured products to grow as clients start using structured derivatives”.

IndusInd Bank has been a front runner in the derivatives space in India and was amongst the first 4 banks who undertook INR Swaptions in the Institutional Inter Dealer market on August 17, 2021.

The Bank has also undertaken Non Deliverable INR Forex Option hedges with its International corporate client base via its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) located at the GIFT City SEZ.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:15 PM IST