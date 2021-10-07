Indra Nooyi says 'never ever asked for a raise', finds it 'cringeworthy'

As an employee, one of the high points in a career is the pay hike. Many feel compelled to ask if they are overlooked. However, Pepsico former boss, Indra Nooyi never felt the need to.

"I've never, ever, ever asked for a raise," Nooyi said in an interview with the New York Times Magazine this week. "I find it cringeworthy. I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough." She says that she even turned down an increment during the period of financial crisis.

Incidentally, Nooyi is one of the few women of color to ever run a large public US company.

Nooyi's memoirs, titled "My Life in Full", was out recently Published by Hachette India, it offers insight and a call-to-action from Nooyi on how a society can really blend work and family – and advance women – in the 21st century.

It also offers an intimate look inside PepsiCo, detailing how Nooyi, in her capacity as the chief architect of Pepsico''s performance with purpose, steered the iconic American company towards healthier products and reinvented its environmental profile without curbing financial performance – "despite resistance at every turn".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:46 PM IST