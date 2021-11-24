Indospace inks Rs 1,000 cr partnership with KSH Infra; to develop logistics parks across India

IndoSpace, owner of grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, has nnounced Rs 1,000 crore in a new joint venture with KSH Infra to develop a 10 million square feet portfolio of world-class warehousing and logistics parks across the country, over the next five years.

The JV will focus on premium micro-markets such as Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru.

The focus of the partnership will also be on developing sustainable, resource-efficient, zero-carbon buildings. This will ensure customers benefit from the energy and water savings, it said in a press release.

The projects will use environment friendly, energy-efficient building materials, meeting global Green Building Standards. In addition, these buildings will be EDGE / IGBC certified and will be branded under KSH INFRA. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “Due to pent-up demand, the opportunity is enormous. We are delighted to partner with KSH Infra. With its established and proven expertise, it is sure to add immense value to this joint venture.”

Rohit Hegde, Managing Director, KSH Infra, said, “We see increasing demand for warehousing and industrial infrastructure from e-commerce, third party logistics, and manufacturing players looking to set up base in India. With Indospace, we plan to expand our footprint pan India.”

Prateek Jhawar, Executive Director and Head, Infrastructure & Real Assets, Avendus Capital, said, “This is a unique partnership between two of India’s leading developers in the warehousing space. It will enable both players to leverage their strengths to deliver superior outcomes for their clients and investors.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:17 PM IST