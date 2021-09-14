Indore-based architectural services startup launches Makemyhouse app

Indore-based leading Architectural Services startup ‘Makemyhouse’ today announced the launch of its Makemyhouse (MMH) app. The application will provide a better user interface so that the users can have access to various Architectural and interior design ideas for their homes, it said in a press release.

This application is the brainchild of its founders--Husain Johar and Mustafa Johar. With interests in architecture, design, and real estate, they incorporated Makemyhouse in 2016. The platform was initiated with the aim to provide Architectural and interior designs through a digital platform and bringing architects and allied professionals and project owners who want to build or renovate their property, on a common platform.

“With MMH, we are introducing a new way for the customers to express their own style and fulfilling their dream of living the life of an interior designer, all while using a mobile app,” said Husain Johar, Founder, and Creative Head, Makemyhouse.

How it works

MMH has a large collection of house plans and elevations to choose from. The collection is entirely free to browse for the next home-building idea. Once a user/consumer likes an idea, it is easy to convert it into a complete set of drawings by adding that plan to your cart at MMH.

The User can directly use these designs to build or redecorate their house without hiring an architect.

The app can also be used to create a customized house plan at a fraction of the cost suitable for the consumers.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:39 PM IST