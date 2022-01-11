e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Indonesia plans to stop exporting bauxite, copper ores

Bauxite is the most common aluminum ore. Approximately 98% of primary aluminum production is based on bauxite.
Copper concentrates are widely used in the production of precious metals. | OnzeCreativitijd

Indonesia is planning to stop the exports of bauxite ore in 2022 and copper ore in 2023 to boost investments in the downstream sector, stated Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Copper concentrates are widely used in the production of precious metals such as gold and silver.

Indonesia is a big exporter of these metals.

The Southeast Asian country banned nickel ore exports from January 1, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
