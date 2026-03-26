Indobell Insulations Secures $185,100 Export Order From GE Vernova For Turbine Insulation Supply

Indobell Insulations Limited has secured an export order worth 185,100 dollars for steam turbine insulation from GE Vernova. |

Kolkata: Indobell Insulations is strengthening its international order book with a fresh contract from a global industrial player, signaling continued demand for specialized insulation solutions.

Indobell Insulations has received an export order for supplying steam turbine insulation products, specifically Blanket Therm solutions. The contract, valued at USD 185,100, has been awarded by GE Vernova Parts & Products GmbH based in Baden, Switzerland, marking a notable addition to the company’s overseas business pipeline.

The order involves the supply of insulation systems used in steam turbines, a critical component for improving operational efficiency and thermal management. The contract terms specify payment within 150 days from the invoice date, with delivery structured under FCA supplier factory terms and denominated in US dollars.

This contract reinforces Indobell’s presence in international markets, with the order classified as an export engagement. The company continues to focus on expanding its footprint in global industrial supply chains, particularly in energy and engineering segments.

The order is expected to be executed by September 2026, providing a clear delivery schedule for the company. Indobell confirmed that the contract is not a related party transaction and that no promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The company disclosed the development under regulatory requirements, highlighting its ongoing efforts to build a steady pipeline of export-driven revenue.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.