Indo-Korean Cultural Festival 2026 To Light Up Mumbai's Gateway Of India With The Confluence Of Indian & Korean Cultures |

Mumbai: The iconic Gateway of India will witness an amalgamation of Indian and Korean cultures with the Indo-Korean Cultural Festival 2026, being jointly organised by Maharashtra Tourism and the Korean Consulate. The international festival aims to create a vibrant platform that celebrates Korean culture in its full spectrum, including traditional and contemporary music, dance, cinema, culinary arts, and the creative industries of both nations.

Festival tentatively scheduled around October at Gateway

The festival is slated to be held at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, tentatively sometime around October. A high-level review meeting, chaired by Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary of tourism Sanjay Khandare, to chart the course for the festival was convened by Maharashtra government’s tourism department on Tuesday, following a formal proposal submitted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea

The review meeting was also attended by Tourism Director Mangesh Joshi, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) managing director Neelesh Gatne, and tourism deputy secretary Santosh Rokade, along with senior representatives from the cultural department.

Korean Consul General presents festival vision

Korean Consul General Kyeongbeom Kim delivered a detailed presentation outlining the festival's concept and vision. According to him, the core objective is to deepen cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea while giving a tangible boost to the state's tourism sector and the local economy.

The momentum behind this year's festival draws significantly from the overwhelming public response to 'K-Harmony Festa 2025', held in Mumbai last year. Building on that success, Maharashtra Tourism aims to stage a larger, more ambitious edition that can meaningfully elevate Maharashtra's profile on the international tourism map.

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