Indo Farm Equipment Shares Tumble 51% From Dalal Street Debut-Day High

Indo Farm Equipment |

New Delhi: Shares of Indo Farm Equipment Ltd witnessed sharp selling pressure as traded below the IPO issue price with a decrease of 35 per cent on Wednesday, while declining about 51 per cent from their market debut day's intraday high in 2025.

On Wednesday, the stock settled at Rs 139.70 on the BSE, up 0.47 per cent from the previous close. At the current level, the stock is about 35 per cent below its IPO issue price of Rs 215 per share.

Indo Farm Equipment made its Dalal Street debut on January 7, 2025 with a listing at Rs 258.40 on the BSE and Rs 256 on the NSE.

Read Also Indo Farm Equipment IPO Subscribed Over 6 Times; Retail Portion Booked Almost 10x On Day 1 Till Now

On the listing day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 286.90 on the BSE. This suggests a decrease of 51.30 per cent to current levels.

Additionally, the stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 271.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 110.55, as per the BSE data. Similarly, it plunged around 35 per cent in year-to-date period.

For the first quarter of FY27, the company's net profit increased 4 per cent year-on-year and fell sharply by 35 per cent compared with the preceding quarter, indicating pressure on earnings on a sequential basis.

Its profit before tax (PBT) for Q1FY27 was at Rs 7.84 crore, a decline of 36.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, where the PBT was Rs 12.36 crore. While year-over-year basis, the PBT increased by around 4 per cent against Rs 7.52 crore in Q1FY26.

In addition, Indo Farm Equipment reported consolidated revenue growth of 13.5 per cent year-on-year, although revenue declined 17.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Also, the company's expenses rose 14.3 per cent from a year ago.

Indo Farm Equipment manufactures tractors, pick-and-carry cranes and harvesting equipment and markets its products under the Indo Farm and Indo Power brands and exports to several overseas markets, including Nepal, Syria, Sudan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

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