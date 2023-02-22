Indiscipline in Delhi highest, says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy |

As founder of Indian tech giant Infosys, Narayan Murthy has played an instrumental role in the evolution of Bengaluru as India's IT capital. Although the city has been in the news for its crumbling infrastructure, Murthy finds another major Indian city particularly uncomfortable to navigate. The former Infosys Chairman says that indiscipline is the highest in Delhi, and that spoils his experience of visiting the city.

Rampant violation of traffic rules

To make his point, Narayana Murthy described how he was bothered by the sight of bikers and motorists jumping the red signal in the national capital. He further questioned that if people aren't willing to wait even a minute to move forward, how will others wait if there's money to be made.

Giving reality checks to Indians

The assertion about the problems with one of India's most important cities, comes after Murthy pointed out pollution, corruption and dirty roads as India's reality. He had urged the young generation to work towards changing the country's reality while speaking to students in Andhra Pradesh last year.

Narayana Murthy has recently also called on the government to make sure everyone gets growth and earns more, as part of what he described as compassionate capitalism.

Cities in disarray

In a similar criticism of a major city, Tata Realty's MD Sanjay Dutt had last year said that property prices in Mumbai are high because of terrible infrastructure. He elaborated that people in Mumbai want to buy houses closer to the workplace, since travelling in the city is an inconvenience.